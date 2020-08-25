Knife Fighting: A Pragmatic Approach to Survival

The world of knife fighting has an unspoken rule: Go in, cut and get out unscathed.

It's that simple, but as martial artists, we often run into unrealistic knife techniques that reveal our peers' overconfidence and, at times, arrogance. The intricate and often flowery movements they teach, both for offense and defense, may look good, but they're doomed to fail in the long run.

The sad reality is, the streets are full of people who wouldn't think twice about committing murder. Their mission is to assault you, take your possessions and make their getaway.

Criminals don't try to impress you with fancy techniques. They know that a sharp thrust to the midsection or slash to the neck will get the job done quickly and efficiently.

When facing such an adversary, it's long been known that the best block is no block at all. You need to get out of harm's way using deflection and evasion. Whenever it's flesh against a sharp object, the sharp object always prevails — typically resulting in injury or death.

This is known as the law of the blade. Our knowledge of it has resulted in the development of countless knife-fighting methods that actually work.

Many of those time-honored techniques are still taught, but some martial artists prefer to focus on modern methods that consist of vast amounts of verbiage and complicated moves. These systems work extremely well in a martial arts training environment, but if a hapless student attempts to employ one of these tactics on the street, he'll find himself in a difficult situation in a matter of seconds.

Here is typically what happens: The attacker moves in for the kill, and the defender applies a subtle, semicircular technique executed under the knife-wielding hand — or a similarly complex move. The martial artist finds that his attempt to disarm the thug has resulted in dozens of stitches. Because the attacker has cut and run, the defender is left wondering what happened and which stance he should have been in.

How, then, is a martial artist to know when to parry, when to deflect, when to counterattack and when to run? The answer is, you can't know for sure in any particular situation because your attacker won't convey his intentions before the confrontation gets ugly.

Therefore, if you cross paths with such a criminal, assume that any close-quarters technique you try will result in slashed body parts. Your best strategy is to run away.

Does that mean you should rethink your entire repertoire of knife fighting and knife defense? No, but it may indicate that it's time to examine how you've been training.

You'll want to polish your techniques so you can use them at full speed to stop an attack executed at full speed. Research has shown that many of the martial artists who get injured in knife attacks didn't see the knife that cut them. The assaults happened too quickly, and the defenders had no time to counter. When they tried to employ smooth, flowing blocks, they discovered that they couldn't compete with a thrust to the gut or slash to the throat.

Whenever he talks about training, Black Belt Hall of Famer Fumio Demura says, "Strong, steadfast techniques work well against strong attacks." Because his advice applies as much to knife work as it does to empty-hand fighting, it would behoove all martial artists to ensure that the following three variables are covered in their training:

• Tip No. 1: Correct speed

It allows you to catch your opponent off-guard as you make the first move or mount your counterattack. The 20/40 method teaches the importance of closing the gap at 20 miles an hour, making your offensive or defensive move, and then withdrawing at 40 miles an hour to avoid being countered.

• Tip No. 2: Linear attacks, blocks and deflections

They maximize momentum. Why beat around the bush with a circular movement when you can go directly for the strike in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the energy?

• Tip No. 3: Peripheral vision

It allows you to watch your assailant's every move. The better you're able to assess your surroundings, the quicker your response will be — which means you may be able to terminate the threat before the situation escalates.

About the author: Dana Abbott is a kenjutsu practitioner and Black Belt's 2004 Weapons Instructor of the Year.

Dana Abbott photo by Robert Reiff

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Taekwondo Instructor Gets 7 Years for Child Molestation

Queens, NY martial arts instructor Hector Quinchi was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl who took lessons from him at Hugo's Tae Kwon Do Studio last year. Quinchi plead guilty in July to charges of rape and child endangerment after admitting to having repeated sexual contact with the girl.

Quinchi turned himself in to police last October after learning the girl had told her parents of the abuse. In addition to his prison sentence, he'll be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender.

Eskrima Master Dennis Cañete Dead

It's being reported that Dennis Cañete, president of the Cacoy Cañete Doce Pares World Eskrima Federation, passed away in the Philippines from multiple organ failure on August 21 at the age of 68.

The Cañete family are renowned as the creators of doce pares, perhaps the world's most widespread Filipino martial art. Dennis Cañete was the son of the late Ciriaco "Cacoy" Cañete, a well known eskrima master who'd been the last living member of the famed group of brothers that founded the style.

Virtual Fight Tour II to be Headlined by Murphy vs Felton

After a successful first event, the Virtual Fight Tour is coming back with more star-power.

Virtual Fight Tour promoter Jessie Wray announced Monday that the pay-per-view event would be making a second run, this time headlined by defending Virtual Fight Tour champion Bailey Murphy taking on the legendary Jack Felton. Felton is widely considered to be one of the best lightweight fighters in the history of the sport, with numerous world championships over the span of his long career. He has been hot recently, with a runner-up finish to Elijah Everill in the Irish Open open weight championship and an overall grand championship win at the 2020 Compete Nationals. Murphy is on just as impressive of a roll, however, as he is the defending Diamond Nationals lightweight overall grand champion and recently defeated Tyreeke Saint to claim the inaugural Virtual Fight Tour title.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 6 PM Eastern Standard Time. There will be other fights on the card that are yet to be determined or announced. The Murphy-Felton matchup certainly feels like an unstoppable force will meet an immovable object. Will Team Straight Up's Bailey "B-Reel" Murphy take another step forward on his journey to become the best point fighter in the world, or will Jack "Iceman" Felton of Team All-Stars use his veteran experience to add another win to his résumé? If you want to find out, tickets can be purchased now at FightTour2.myuventex.com.

For results and analysis of the first Virtual Fight Tour event click here, and stay tuned to Black Belt Magazine for more information about the Virtual Fight Tour.

