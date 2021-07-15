World's Oldest Wrestling Competition Returns

Oil Wrestling in Turkey
The world's oldest continually run sporting event, Turkey's Kirkpinar oil wrestling tournament, returned this weekend for it's 660th annual competition.

Ali Gurbuz beat out the field of more than 2000 competitors over three days to claim his fourth title.

Due to the COVID pandemic, last year is believed to be the first time the tournament had ever been canceled. Thus, Gurbuz came in as the defending champion having claimed the crown in 2019, as well as winning the event in 2011 and 2012 (he was stripped of a fifth title in 2013 after testing positive for a banned substance). Kirkpinar (also called yagli gures) wrestlers compete shirtless in leather pants and are doused in olive oil to make gripping more difficult. Matches are held outdoors in a field and won by pinning the opponent or points. Gurbuz's final match against Ismail Koc went 48 minutes.

Women’s Self Defense Safety Rape Prevention

Women's Self Defense
What would you do if you were suddenly attacked by a two-hundred-pound man? The fear of attack is every woman's fear and parent's unspoken fear for their daughters. Nowadays you need personal survival skills for today's world. Self-defense is a necessity.
Sport Karate Legend Raymond Daniels Announces MMA Free Agency

Raymond Daniels MMA
Raymond "The Real Deal" Daniels, arguably the greatest point fighter of all time and Bellator Kickboxing welterweight champion, announced on Thursday that his contract with Bellator has expired. The free agent has defeated his last three mixed martial arts opponents and is now considering resigning with Bellator or taking his talents to another promotion. Based on the tagging in his Instagram post, major organizations like the UFC and ONE Championship are being considered to land the sport karate icon.

Daniels has connections to each of these entities, as he just helped Gilbert Burns prepare for his win against karate-style fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC 264 and his wife Colbey Northcutt Daniels is under contract with ONE Championship. Wherever Daniels ends up, his next match will be a must-see bout due to his flashy style of world-class striking that features jump-spinning kicks and unbelievable knockouts.

