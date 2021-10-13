North Korean Leader Attends "Brutal" Martial Arts Display

Kim Jong Un
upload.wikimedia.org
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to build an invincible military to counter the United States in a speech on Tuesday and, perhaps hoping to prove this invincibility, he attended a martial arts performance by members of the North Korean army that showcased soldiers smashing objects and being smashed.

Though the mainstream media characterized the demonstration, viewed by a grinning Kim and a throng of military officials, as "brutal" it highlighted many of the standard martial arts demo routines that look spectacular but usually involve some trick which limits real damage being done to the performer. Among the feats shown were soldiers laying on beds of nails and broken glass while concrete blocks were smashed atop their chests with sledgehammers, individuals having 2x4's broken across their backs and a variety of breaking techniques featuring the typical array of aerial taekwondo kicks.

The Evolution of Jiu-Jitsu in Mixed Martial Arts

Jiu-Jitsu
Mikepesh pixabay.com
Although Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is still considered by many to be one of the most effective martial arts in the world, its role in the sport has changed over time. What was once a dominant fighting style all on its own has evolved to become an essential piece of a much larger puzzle. Some of the best fighters to date came from backgrounds in wrestling, sambo, muay thai, and karate. While the role of jiu-jitsu in most fighter's arsenals has undoubtedly changed, it still play a pivotal role in their training programs. So how exactly has jiu-jitsu evolved with the sport MMA? Let's examine some champions from different eras to see how jiu-jitsu has changed throughout the more than 25 years of the sport.
UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Arrested Over Domestic Violence

Chuck Liddell
Esther Lin

Chuck Liddell releases statement on domestic battery arrest, claims he was the victim.

UFC hall of famer Chuck Liddell was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery early Monday morning by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following an altercation with his wife at their home. He was released later in the day on $20,000 bail. According to reports, Liddell's wife, Heidi Northcott, did not require medical attention.
Ebb and Flow… How to Always Progress Whether you Win or “Lose”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Gregory Costa

Is losing or a slump mean a tough bill to swallow, yes... but what if it was turned into a blessing in disguise that's just waiting for you to seize it... let's find out

Slump periods, plateaus, whatever you want to call them. We all go through them in life, maybe at work, school, or learning a new skill, but when it comes to the skill of BJJ, they make or break us.

The journey each of us goes through over the years is a personal and transformative experience. It isn't just about technical proficiency on the mats. In fact, technical proficiency has little to do with it; in my opinion, the mindset and attitude you develop as you evolve is more what it is about. To me, technical proficiency is the result of that mindset and attitude.

