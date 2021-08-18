Team AKA's Mother-Daughter Duo Launches "Kick-Fit" with Dr. Oz

Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn

World champion and Team AKA captain Gabrielle Dunn has teamed up with her mom/teammate Roxanne Doyon to create a kickboxing-based fitness program for Dr. Oz's streaming platform, OZTube. The Dr. Oz Show has become one of "the most highly rated daily television programs" in the United States according to The New Yorker, and has won several Daytime Emmy Awards. The brand is now expanding their audience through the new streaming platform with the help of George Chung's JungoTV and Jungo Plus.

Dunn and Doyon have amassed extensive teaching experience at Connecticut Martial Arts in Danbury, where they can be found training and teaching classes most days of the week. Both women have found competitive success as well. Gabrielle is the reigning champion of the women's traditional forms category in the Black Belt Magazine Sport Karate Rankings, and Roxanne recently earned herself a spot in the senior rankings for her grand championship win at the U.S. Open.

The first three classes available on the OZTube website include Backside Burn, All About the Abs, and Upper Body Blitz with Boxing and Elbow Strikes. All of this content and more can be found by clicking here. Stay tuned for more news and updates about additional content that may be released in the future.

In a White Belt Minute

White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

Dallas Liu, Sport Karate Champ, Cast in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dallas Liu
hollywoodlife.com

Originally reported by SportMartialArts.com via Looper.com and Netflix, former NASKA and ISKA world champion Dallas Liu will appear as Zuko in a live-action rendition of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The young star has numerous other acting credits including work on Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is scheduled for release on September 3rd. As Zuko, Liu will be a master of the art of "firebending", born as a prince in the "Fire Nation Royal Family".

As a sport karate competitor, Liu was a dominant force in the youth division for several seasons. He won titles consistently with his extreme routines, both empty-handed and while wielding a bo, as well as his traditional sword kata. The prodigy collected a number of NASKA overall grand championships, including major wins at the U.S. Open and Diamond Nationals. He started competing on the national circuit as a student from Chozen Martial Arts in California, and would go on to represent Team All Stars.

The Sabaki Revolution

Sabaki Karate

As Seen Through the Evolution of Enshin Karate's Rules, Concepts and Techniques

In Japanese, sabaki means "to work with energy efficiently." It's a state of being that expresses strength coupled with ease and grace. My father Joko Ninomiya, the founder and grandmaster of enshin karate, created the Sabaki Challenge, a tournament designed to highlight this intelligent system of working with an opponent's force, which often involves taking advantage of circles and leverage. Sabaki is not a martial art per se; rather, it's a traditional idea that's open to evolution and reinterpretation — and that just might precipitate a revolution in the fighting arts.

