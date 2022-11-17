Kevin Belingon Prepared To Do 'Everything' To Defeat Kim Jae Woong At ONE on Prime Video 4
And he knows his back is against the wall. Belingon has only lost to the elite of the division, but he is hungry for a win to begin building new momentum.
“This is such an important fight for me, especially since it’s been a while since I won. I’m a desperate man, and I’m desperate for a win here. I want to break the curse, that consecutive losing streak, and start a streak of my own,” said Belingon.
“The Fighting God” will not be an easy task for the Team Lakay star. Kim has excellent power in his hands, which was most evident in his 2021 knockout over former two-division World Champion Martin Nguyen. And Belingon is very aware of the dangers that await.
“Kim’s striking is definitely his strength. His boxing is one of the things that is noteworthy. He’s really strong. We’ve seen his previous fights. His punches have weight and can seriously hurt people. That’s one thing I’m looking out for, but at the end of the day, I’m training for everything and assuming that he’s a complete fighter,” said Belingon.
Even though the power of Kim has his full attention, it does not mean that Belingon will shy away from striking exchanges. In fact, “The Silencer” feels he has the edge from a technical standpoint when on the feet. He just has to be more calculated not to be caught by his South Korean foe.
Additionally, the matchup will mark Kim’s debut in the bantamweight division. With it being the first time that “The Fighting God” will drop weight in ONE, Belingon feels he is going to take advantage of the learning curve Kim will be undergoing. And it will set up an exciting bout for fans to enjoy in the opening main card contest.
“My advantage would also be my striking. I feel like my striking arsenal is more complete than his, just because of the fact that I can use my kicks effectively. This will also be his first time moving down to bantamweight, so I expect him to struggle for a bit, and I think that will be a big advantage for me,” said Belingon.
“Expect fireworks from this match. I know Kim Jae Woong isn’t a pushover, so expect me to do everything to win and get back on track, whatever it takes. If an opportunity to knock him out presents itself, I’ll take it. If an opportunity to submit him presents itself, I’ll take it. Anything that can make me get back to the winning track, I’ll take it.”
ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs live and free to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
