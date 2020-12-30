Kettlebell Training for Quarantine
If it was not for some Russian to weld two handles to a cannonball we would never have the perfect piece of strength and conditioning equipment for quarantine.
Kettlebell workouts can be done anywhere with minimal space. They can be done in your living room, basement, backyard, or even on the balcony. If you live in a building, you can just go down to the parking garage too. The kettlebell is not only perfect to use in-home, they are great to use at the gym as well. What I always say about the kettlebell, "Any place, anytime, no excuses". So, let's get it on!
Why Kettlebells?
Kettlebell lifts require all three systems to integrate and engage to do the movements:
· the nervous,
· musculoskeletal, and
· respiratory system.
This is the reason they are more superior than dumbbells and machines and why they are the best tool to develop strength, speed and power. Kettlebell routines enforce breathing to create core stabilize and overall stability to move. They link the tension of all three systems to optimize, maximize and enhance tension to boost your strength speed, power, and explosiveness. The kettlebell exercises and routines below, will upgrade your nervous systems power from a 4 cylinder to an 8!
What's most important about the routines are, if they seem too hard, cut the time or reps to what works for you. Below are a variety of workouts, as well as links to my Youtube page to see the workout video for more clarity.
Recommended kettlebells for the routines are:
20-24kg kettlebell for men 16-20kg kettlebell for women
Choose whatever kettlebell weight challenges you. It should make you breathe heavy. Learn to control your breathing at this time.
Power Endurance (High Volume/Speed) -Metabolic Conditioning
Workout 1
Two Hand Swings- 100 reps. Do as many swings as you can each time you swing. When you need to stop rest 10 secs and continue. Continue this process until you reach 100. Count em' up. If you don't reach 100, you now have a goal!
Workout 2
Ladder workouts (Can use 1 or 2 kettlebells) 10,8,6,4,2 reps
Do Squats, Two Hand Swings, Bent Over Rows, and Pushups for 10 reps. Then, recover by holding the kettlebell in front of your chest and high knee walk in-place for the required number of reps in seconds. If you need to rest, rest no more than 10 seconds.
Strength Conditioning
The purpose of a strength and conditioning workout is to fuse them together. Grouping kettlebell exercises together is a great way to do this.
Workout 1- Perform 5 reps for each exercise.
Snatch
Press
Swings
Bent Over Rows
Pushups
After you perform the left, without rest, do the right. After completion of both sides, rest 2-3 minutes and do 3 sets.
Workout 2- Perform 5 reps for each exercise.
This is for the more advanced "kettlebeller". It requires 2 – 16 or 20kg kettlebells.
Double Snatch
Double Press
Double Swing
Double Bent Over Row
Alternate Split Squat Lunge
Pushups off the kettlebells
Rest 3 minutes and do 3 times.
Tension Builder (Low Volume/Slow Reps)
Tension Builders enhance your nervous systems power. The idea of these workouts is to keep the nervous system under high tension with a heavy (load) kettlebell for a prolonged period of time. Use a heavy kettlebell to cut down the reps to about 3 reps. You can use double kettlebells if you are experienced.
Snatch
Press
Rack Squat
Swing
Bent Over Row
Pushups
I try to maintain the flow of the routine by not putting the kettlebell down. Stay tight keep good form, don't get reckless, and stay focused. You will become what you train.
