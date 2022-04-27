Kung Fu Movie Veteran Kenneth Tsang Dies at 86
April 27 | 2022
Kenneth Tsang, a long-time actor in Hong Kong cinema and veteran of numerous kung fu-themed movies and TV shows was found dead in his room at The Kowloon Hotel on Wednesday at the age of 86. Tsang was reportedly in mandatory quarantine as he'd just returned to Hong Kong from Singapore but had tested negative for COVID-19. No cause of death has so far been reported.
Born Tsang Koon-yat in Shanghai, China, Tsang attended college in the United States, first at McMurray College in Texas, then at the University of California, Berkeley. He began acting as a teenager in Hong Kong films in the 1950s and in the 1960s became a regular working in a number of classic kung fu films including a recurring role in the long running Wong Fei-Hung series of movies. He would go on to have roles in wuxia TV series, including The Legend of the Condor Heroes and The Return of the Condor Heroes.
Starting with the 1986 film A Better Tomorrow, Tsang would appear in several of director John Woo's movies. He also appeared in the Jackie Chan films Police Story 3 and Rush Hour 2.
