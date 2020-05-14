On a Link to a Video

BLACK BELT: Here's a link to a video titled "Kenji Yamaki: How I Survived the 100-Man Kumite."

Shane Reid: Fighting 10 was bad enough. respect

Dennis O'Keefe: Can anyone explain to me, how long does he face each opponent? I watched the Judd Reid video but couldn't see how long he sparred with each opponent.

Edison Bautista: Usually 1 and a half minutes to 2 minutes. Osu

Kenji Yamaki: How I Survived the 100-Man Kumite youtu.be

karate
On a Columnist’s Quote

BLACK BELT: "You win 100 percent of the fights you don't have."— Kelly McCann, combatives instructor

Jarret Schonbrun: I teach my students de-escalation as part of self-defense. I always tell them that if it comes to a point where they need to use blocks/strikes, then they have already failed (but make sure that you fail successfully if needed!)

Kelly McCann

Release Your Mind!

Gichin Funakoshi was not the greatest karateka of all time.

This might come as a surprise to many who train in Japanese karate, who have come to regard Funakoshi (1868-1957) as the most towering figure in the art, the man who brought it from the countryside of Okinawa to Japan and the man who oversaw its introduction to the rest of the world. But it's true.While Funakoshi was a central figure in those accomplishments, we know that there were others — some with more experience in karate than he had — who also contributed. We also know that a primary reason Funakoshi was promoted to bring karate to mainland Japan was the fact that he was well-educated and able to communicate with the Japanese at a level that wouldn't lead to his dismissal as an uncouth hillbilly — which is how many Japanese regarded Okinawans back then.So it's reasonable to remove Funakoshi, gently, from his pedestal and view him in a more realistic light. However, in doing so, we should avoid going too far in reducing his stature. He wasn't a saint. He was, though, a remarkable figure.

karate

White Belt Over and Over Again

This year, 2020, marks my 40th year in the martial arts. For the first 15 years, I followed a pretty normal path in karate. My instructor told us right from the beginning that only one in 1000 people would actually make black belt. We studied relentlessly and didn't digress from our very traditional program. There were no children and I was the only female.

In the early years it was all about blocks, strikes, kicks, sparring and some kata. Then a strange thing happened. Our 3rd degree black belt head instructor started studying the sword art of kendo in his free time, as a new white belt. Shortly after that, there were weapons katas being introduced to our karate system.

white belt

UFC Fight ​Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

UFC Fight Night is on with another quarantine card! Check out all the results from the LIVE event in Jacksonville, Florida tonight May 13th. The main event proves to be a true headliner with Smith coming off a big victory over Alexander Gustafsson. Will he be able to over take veteran Glover Teixeira after this quarantine training camp?

