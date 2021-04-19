Whittaker Dominates at UFC on ESPN 22

mixed martial arts
Whittaker Gastelum
Robert Whittaker put on a clinic in modern mixed martial arts technique Saturday night in Las Vegas winning a lopsided unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum at the main event of UFC on ESPN 22. The former middleweight champion mixed an array of punches, kicks, wrestling and groundwork all night long that left Gastelum perpetually a step behind.

Whittaker set the tone early in the first round stunning Gastelum with a quick roundhouse kick to the head then later securing an easy takedown off double underhooks and controlling his opponent on the ground. Gastelum had trouble dealing with Whittaker's speed and movement throughout the fight absorbing a steady stream of blows as he continually tried to chase his foe down. The win may have propelled Whittaker into position for a title rematch with Israel Adesanya, who took the middleweight crown from him via knockout in October of 2019.

The co-main event had to be scrapped at the last minute after Drakkar Klose reportedly suffered injury at the Friday weigh-in when scheduled opponent Jeremy Stephens violently shoved him.

Robert Whittaker - "It's About Time We Cross Paths Again" | UFC Vegas 24 Post-Fight Interview


Preparing for the Stress of Combat

self defense
Combat Stress
thezwarrior.files.wordpress.com

How will you perform at the moment of truth?

What's going to happen to you physically and emotionally in a real fight where you could be injured or killed? Will you defend yourself immediately, hesitate during the first few critical seconds of the fight, or will you be so paralyzed with fear that you won't be able to move at all? The answer is - you won't know until you can say, "Been there, done that." However, there is a way to train for that fearful day.

Cobra Kai's Fight Choreography and Oners: From Snake Oil to Well Oiled, Part II

entertainment
Daniel Larusso

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, aspects of fight choreography were explored, like the value of actors learning en garde poses and stances as to avoid a snake oil sensibility, and how camera movement and increased coverage helped to conceal and reveal the contrived nature of Cobra Kai's fights in Season 1 (S1). Part II will add to this discussion and focus on S2 and S3's oners.
European and Pan American Judo Championships Conclude

judo
Pan American Judo Championships 2021
www.insidethegames.biz

The European Judo Championships and the Pan American Judo Championships both took place this weekend but with quite different flavors. Twelve different countries split the 14 gold medals available at the European event with Kosovo and Turkey the only nations to grab two golds while France had the most total medals with eight. Host country Portugal captured four overall medals including Telma Monteiro's gold in the women's 57 kg category.

Meanwhile, the Pan American tournament was thoroughly dominated by Brazil. Lead by two-time Olympic bronze medalist Rafael Silva, who won the men's heavyweight division, Brazil took home 7 of the 14 golds and owned the total count with 14 overall medals. Host country Mexico nabbed six medals but no golds while the United States earned seven medals but also couldn't bring home any gold.

