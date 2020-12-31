Keith Min – A Lesson for Gaining Power

Xing Yi Quan is not a very well-known martial art, so it is always refreshing when I can find something new or different about it. While searching for any information I could find on Xing Yi Quan on YouTube, which I do pretty regularly, I came across an amazing short film. A lone man practicing the Xing Yi Five Element form on a roof top in the snow, intercut with the same man applying the techniques, with brutal effect, on multiple attackers.

Xing Yi Quan Short Film (Chinese Kung Fu vs. 5 Attackers) youtu.be

After watching the film, with his brilliantly illustrated use of the applications of the techniques in the form, it was clear that the star was a master of Xing Yi, and I wanted to find out more about his training and ideas. Thankfully, I was able to find him, Keith Min, and he was willing to speak with me and disclose some of his unique training methods.

Keith Min is a skilled martial artist, stunt man and actor. Having studied martial arts for over 20 years, he focuses his practice more now on internal arts, such as Xing Yi Quan, Qigong, and iron skills. He was kind enough to share some of his unique techniques for training for power. Although the comments are specific to Xing Yi, simply substitute a form from your own style and try applying the techniques. Regardless of what style of martial arts you study, I am sure you will find some benefit and application for your own practice.

Training Backwards

"Training the elements backwards will help strengthen parts of your legs that going forward doesn't emphasize while challenging your San Ti stability. Doing this can add up to 30% more power to your forms and techniques."

Getting Away from the Forms

"Try making drills out of singular movements or small sections of a form and work on them separately. This simplifies training while focusing on weaker movements and learning technique concepts. Also be sure to include work using just a half step for timing, power, and application."

Footwork: "Be as explosive as you can with your feet."

"Challenge yourself by covering more distance while feeling the connections and phases throughout your steps. Create more power and leg drive as well as fortify your San Ti. Placing an object in front of you on the floor can assist with setting goals and progression."

Strength Training

"Building strength is very important whether through bodyweight or resistance training. Simple conditioning of the hands, body, and grip are also very useful for martial arts. Try different workout programs, get creative with exercise selections, and add variations to make them technique specific."

Give the tips a try with a form from your own style and check out the video above for a brutal and entertaining demonstration of Xing Yi!

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

ONE Championship: 2020's Breakthrough Fighters

mixed martial arts
ONE Championship 2020
www.onefc.com

The 2020 ONE Championship campaign has come to an end, which has given everyone a chance to look back on the wild year that was.

A global pandemic highlighted the challenging year, but with strict protocols in place, ONE was able to continue to stage world-class events for fans around the globe. After the dust settled, three women came through with breakout performances on the global stage.

Here is a look at three of the top stars in 2020.

Rena “Rusty” Kanokogi – American Samurai: Part One

judo
Rusty Kanokogi

Her name is not as familiar as some that occupy the pantheon of legendary sports figures, but it should be. Born Rena Glickman, nicknamed "Rusty," she is likely one of the most important figures in women's sports and martial arts.

Her story is more important than the Judo she championed, as it is a story about fighting for justice, fighting for equality, having an indomitable spirit, tenacity, and so much more, but Judo is where it begins.

Rusty's daughter Jean Kanokogi, Ph.d, a 5th dan in Judo herself, and co-author of the recently published book Get Up and Fight, a memoir of Rusty's life, spoke to me about her trailblazing mother and about being the custodian of her mother's prodigious legacy.

Neil Adams - Judo Legend

judo
Neil Adams
images.ctfassets.net

Judo, like so many sports, was hit hard by the world-wide Covid-19 pandemic. Not only were Grand Prix's canceled around the world, but athletes tried to find ways to emphasize solo practice and strength training, always in hopes of being ready to hit the mats again when the lockdown was lifted. With all the challenges of 2020, I was glad to have the opportunity to speak with a martial arts legend, champion, and true gentlemen, Neil Adams.

