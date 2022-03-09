LIST YOUR SCHOOL
After Ballyhooed Free Agency, Kayla Harrison Remains With PFL

news
Kayla Harrison
a.espncdn.com
Kayla Harrison, one of the most sought after mixed martial arts fighters to ever hit the free agent market while still in their prime, will not be going anywhere. Instead, the two-time Professional Fighter's League champion will be returning to seek a third straight women's lightweight crown, the PFL announced Tuesday.

Though Harrison had made much of wanting to step up against better competition and fielded offers from the UFC, which might have provided a match-up against her former teammate Amanda Nunes, and Bellator, which offered a fight against Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino, Harrison told ESPN that the PFL actually had the right to match any contract offer. Exercising that option, the PFL's CEO Peter Murray said they've now signed Harrison to a new, multi-year contract.

