Harrison Cruises to Another Million Dollar PFL Title

The Professional Fighters League staged their season ending card of championship finals Wednesday headlined by another ho-hum win for two-time Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison as she took her second straight women's lightweight title against an overmatched Taylor Guardado. Harrison landed an assortment of trips and a beautiful outside leg reap throw to continually take Guardado down and control her on the mat, finally securing an armbar late in round two to gain the submission victory and million dollar championship prize. Now a free agent, the unbeaten Harrison is certain to field significant offers from all the major promotions.

Ray Cooper III scored a knockout with a massive overhand right to capture the welterweight title over Magomed Magomedkerimov in the co-main event. Other championship matches saw Bruno Cappelozza capture the heavyweight title, Movlid Khaybulaev take the featherweight crown, Antonio Carlos Jr. gain the light heavyweight championship and Raush Manfio win the lightweight title. And in a featured match, ballyhooed women's boxing champion Claressa Shields showed she still has a long way to go in MMA dropping a split decision to unheralded Abigail Montes.

Martial Arts Against Asthma Attacks

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases of the airways of the lungs. In developed countries it affects 7- 10 % of population, and it has got an increasing tendency. In 2014, around 300 million people globally had asthma, mostly in North America and Europe and with lowest rate in Africa.
Judo Blog: World Judo Day & USA at Veterans Championships

Happy World Judo Day in honor of Jigoro Kano's 161st birthday!

Watch Today's Doodle on Kano's Life

My good friend Ed Rodriguez (pictured below), a Federal Judge and 6th Degree Black Belt has served in national and international judo organizations with his main focus helping in the development of the Judo Veterans Program. This past week Ed was in Lisbon, Portugal for the IJF World Veterans Judo Championships where he both competed and coached many players from the USA. He prepared this report on the event for my Blog this week.

Martial Arts Orthotics

Proper arch support can help not only with feet but also with knee and lower back pain. Why is that?

It is well known that for some people, orthotic type arch support is necessary to treat certain conditions such as flat feet or plantar fasciitis. What is less known is that proper arch support can also help with or even reduce the risk of developing knee and lower back pain, especially when flattening of the feet or fallen arches are a contributing factor.
