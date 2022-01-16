LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Kattar Elbows His Way to Victory at UFC on ESPN 32

ufc
Kattar UFC
mmajunkie.usatoday.com / UFC
In the future, when people want to know how to use an elbow in mixed martial arts, they'll just watch video of Calvin Kattar's win over Giga Chikadze. The Massachusetts featherweight put on a clinic in how to employ the elbow Saturday night in Las Vegas taking a lopsided unanimous decision over the highly touted Chikadze.

Chikadze started well in the first round using his trademark elusive footwork to make Kattar look a step slow as he landed lighting kicks and straight punches almost at will. But two minutes into the fight, Chikadze missed on a high roundhouse kick and slipped to the mat. Kattar pounced, ultimately getting control of his opponent on the ground and keeping him there the rest of the stanza.

Chikadze landed well the next round but began to wilt under Kattar's constant forward pressure. Kattar mixed punches and elbows throughout, using the full panoply of the latter. He lead with spearing elbows using the point of the elbow as he entered, fired off slashing overhand elbows from the outside and capped combinations with spinning elbows. The brutal assault left Chikadze's face bruised and bloody as Kattar kept the pressure on throughout to capture the victory.

