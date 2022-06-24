Remembering the Lady Wrestlers, Part 2

Photos Courtesy of Chris Bournea

Chris Bournea’s documentary Lady Wrestler: The Amazing Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring chronicles a handful of pioneers in the fight sport, women who braved racism and sexism in the male-dominated world of wrestling from the 1950s through the 1970s. Kathleen Wimbley, now 88, trained at promoter Billy Wolfe’s gym and was a member of the first group that integrated pro wrestling.