Team Paul Mitchell lands Warrior Cup Champ Katarina Herman
Just days after winning her first career Warrior Cup, Katarina Herman was recruited to join Team Paul Mitchell. Widely regarded as the most prestigious team in sport martial arts, Team Paul Mitchell is entering its 36th year as a sponsored team, the longest run in the industry. The move to pick up Herman is the third point fighting addition the team has made since the end of the 2022 season, including the December acquisitions of Jake Mueck (from the same school as Herman) and Sean Magallanes. This is a pivotal time for the team, as they have added an unprecedented eleven new members in the last calendar year to refuel their roster following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herman, in addition to claiming the coveted Warrior Cup, also has 8 WKC world championships and a WAKO Canadian kickboxing championship on her résumé. She comes from an elite lineage as well, a black belt under Jim Flood who currently trains under legendary competitors Trevor and Casey Nash. Now a member of Team Paul Mitchell, she adds another sport karate mastermind to her corner in Fighting Coach Damon Gilbert. According to the team's social media announcement, he had this to say about the move:
"After receiving her résumé in the beginning of 2022, I knew that Kate was a very focused and disciplined person. Everything that I asked her to do in order to be selected to this team she did. I look forward to joining forces with her legendary instructors and assisting her with making all of her dreams come true. The sky is the limit with this young lady."
Team Paul Mitchell is expected to be in full force in a few weeks at the Compete Internationals in Ontario, California just outside of Los Angeles. Their star-studded roster plans to take over the city of stars, and with four out of the six Warrior Cup winners this season now wearing the iconic Black and White, it looks like a dominant season is in the forecast.