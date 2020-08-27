Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Michael Bernardo

Cleveland.com is reporting that former national taekwondo champion Philip Ripepi filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland against the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for negligence over a training injury that he says ended his career.



Ripepi claimed the Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo failed to prevent or respond to a traumatic head injury he suffered during a 2018 training camp in England. The suit alleges that Ripepi was injured when a larger training partner kicked him in the back of the head during a non-contact drill and no one came to help him as he lay on the ground for several minutes. He was then pressured to continue working out later in the day.