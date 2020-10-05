Japan Karate Federation Changes Kiai Guidelines

It sounds like the script for a bad kung fu movie but etiquette teacher Myka Meier was out walking with her 3-year-old daughter in New York Monday when a man dressed in full ninja garb tried to grab her purse. Meier, who said she takes kickboxing classes, began screaming and kicking at the mugger until a doorman and some construction workers came to assist her. Police arrested the man, identified as Casique Roman, and charged him with robbery.