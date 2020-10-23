Karate Militia Member Reportedly Dies from Training

The Hype Is Real <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef37e0e7a101da66d7e22dfb514a4764"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Y7rl7NBHBc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Fight Island got off to a hot start at UFC 251 when Petr Yan tasted UFC gold for the first time while Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman defended their belts. Now, the fight of the year will take place there when the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his spotless record on the line against the most violent man in mixed martial arts, Justin Gaethje.</p>

Where is Fight Island? <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQzODQwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODMyMzU3M30.OpTxRZSLsE68w_o87Hj8LpmTosZ9M9KLlUyrDpyGr9c/image.jpg?width=2000&coordinates=0%2C27%2C0%2C954&height=1500" id="c019f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d43f675809121680f1838c69ee1b01f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="fan art of UFC Fight Island" /> Fan art by Deviant Art for Fight Island Deviant Art <p>Since this idea became a reality, many have been wondering the actual of location of Fight Island. We now know that UFC's Fight Island will reside as part of <a href="https://www.yasisland.ae/" target="_blank">Yas Island</a> in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The location should not have been a surprise, considering that a company closely related to the UAE government called<a href="https://www.arabianbusiness.com/media/403602-exclusive-abu-dhabis-flash-entertainment-sells-its-10-ufc-stake" target="_blank"> Flash Entertainment</a> once owned as much as 10% of the UFC. </p><p>Yas Island is a man-made island. The island is also home to <a href="https://www.yasisland.ae/en/theme-parks/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Ferrari World</a>, <a href="https://www.yasisland.ae/en/theme-parks/yas-waterworld-abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Yas Waterworld</a>, and <a href="https://www.yasisland.ae/en/theme-parks/warner-bros-world-abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Warner Brothers World Abu Dahbi</a>. The Fight Island feature will make a nice addition to this already sprawling complex in the Persian Gulf. </p>

How Does This Keep Fighters Safe? <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQzODUzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzY2MDk2M30.O93lT8nNnGq5Ia2TOA8C6FZAZRu55hwj8FJC8nSAX6w/image.jpg?width=980" id="3b28d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e79169735ebec2099a1ed62a65d0e86" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to feature UFC's Fight Island" /> Yas Island which will feature UFC's Fight Island cdn.vox-cdn.com <p>The idea behind creating this venue was to establish a "safe zone" for fighters during events. The island remains relatively private and closed to the public. The island's "safe zone" allows only those affiliated with the UFC to enter. The UFC staff for this period consists of around 630 people in addition to fighters and their limited corners. The UFC estimates that around 3,300 antigen tests for COVID-19 will be performed during this time. </p>

The Octagon <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQzODYxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTg1OTkzMn0.GYYsrMq2fcglovYTD_AdZ72RxHz1_SXb9CFkJA-Q_3c/image.jpg?width=980" id="f8e34" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ad07c0be33082664e206b3d69acd7ac" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Fight Island Octagon" /> ​Fight Island Octagon pbs.twimg.com <p>The arena will also feature an octagon with an extended size. The Fight Island octagon will be 30 feet across in contrast to the Apex arena's 25 feet width. Apex arena in Las Vegas has held a hand full of events since the restrictions related to COVID-19 began.</p>

What About The Facilities? <p>The facility has generated a rigorous plan for testing prior to events. All people in attendance have to travel from a designated hub airport. Each fighter has to complete a COVID test prior to leaving and quarantine overnight until test results arrive. Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, the fighters are again tested for COVID and quarantined until their results come back negative. If they are positive, they are escorted to a designated hotel to await treatment or travel arrangements home.</p>

Map of Fight Island complex on Yas Island s.yimg.com <p>Those attending the events have no shortage of facilities upon arrival. They have access to some of Yas Island's other attractions for entertainment. Each team also receives training facilities and stays at one of two hotels, The W or the Crown Plaza. In total, seven hotels are utilized for those in coordination and participation in UFC events along with the restaurants and amenities they all offer. </p> Those attending the events have no shortage of facilities upon arrival. They have access to some of Yas Island's other attractions for entertainment. Each team also receives training facilities and stays at one of two hotels, The W or the Crown Plaza. In total, seven hotels are utilized for those in coordination and participation in UFC events along with the restaurants and amenities they all offer.

More Venue Photos <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQzODU3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODg5MTE3OH0.9vRmX5TvQsurZE9SjWmjuvA3w4e-DtoExNBTELn4DFo/image.jpg?width=980" id="aff5a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4f0dd04c34e149a47ac5e568a84ce2a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yas Island Marina" /> www.jiujitsutimes.com Outside Fight Island Complex and Yas Island Marina