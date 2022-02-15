LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Karate Instructor Arrested for Abuse of Student

news
arrest
Shutterstock / teh_z1b
Police in Canada on Monday announced the arrest of a Toronto-area karate instructor on charges of sexual assault against an underage former student. The York Regional Police said they arrested Ray Tio, 47, last week following an investigation into allegations made by the female student who said she was assaulted by Tio in 2016 when she was 13-years-old.

Police said Tio has been teaching karate in the cities of Vaughan and Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area for "many years." The website for Tio's World Class Karate school lists him as a sixth dan in shotokan with the Japan Karate Association with numerous medals in national and international competitions.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man(2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep ReadingShow less

Does Being a Martial Artist Mean You Can Never Stop Training?

karate training
A martial arts teacher helps another teacher with her sword technique.

After a certain number of years in karate-do, I sometimes imagine that nothing can surprise me. However, when a friend related a conversation he’d had while attending an open clinic presented by a visiting instructor, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

My friend was introduced to some karateka who let him know very quickly that they were “seniors,” highly positioned instructors in their organization. As the seminar began, he noticed immediately that these people didn’t participate in the warm-up session or the training that followed. Instead, they stood at the front of the room and watched. During a break, my friend approached one of them and asked if he would join the training later on.

Keep ReadingShow less

Andrey, Pereira Submit Their Way to Victory at 2nd Brazil ADCC Trials

bjj
Gutemberg Pereira
d2779tscntxxsw.cloudfront.net
For the second straight weekend, Brazil hosted a qualification tournament for the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships with five men and two women earning their spots in the world's most prestigious grappling competition, scheduled for later this year in Las Vegas. Standouts on the men's side included Fabricio Andrey who lost at last week's trials but took no prisoners this time submitting all his opponents en route to capturing the 66 kg class.
Keep ReadingShow less