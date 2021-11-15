LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

How to Get Started into Tricking

tricking
Sammy Smith Tricking
Century Martial Arts
I was fortunate enough to be introduced to tricking at a very young age. At five years old I was invited to become part of the competition team at my karate studio. During the competition team training classes, we would work on an array of things: open forms, weapons, self-defense, demo, and tricks.

When I took that class every Saturday, I was always learning something new. I learned the basics first, spinning hook kicks, jump front kicks, tornado kicks and butterflies. As I practiced those kicks to the point of mastery, I started to learn harder tricks. In 2005 I was introduced to both Matt Emig and Daniel Sterling who became my sport karate coaches. I remember the first advanced kick I learned was with Daniel during my first lesson with him where he taught me a cheat 720 kick. Not long after that I progressed to more inverted tricks like a rize (raise), sideswipe, double leg etc. Learning harder tricks like these became extremely beneficial to my routines that I was doing in competition because the difficulty of these tricks added an extra element to my forms, not to mention as a girl it was even more impressive.

Learning new tricks became addicting. I wanted to learn them all and I was eager to land the hard tricks that I would continuously fall on. The challenge is what made it exciting, looking forward to the moment when I finally land that move that I've been practicing so much. I was also introduced to "trick gatherings." The gatherings were usually a weekend long event held at a gymnastics studio where a bunch of "trickers" would share the floor showing off their individual tricks or combinations. There were even "battles" which would be a competitive event where either single trickers or groups of trickers would compete against others to try and secure a win at the event. I loved being around that atmosphere because it was extremely motivating so I found a gymnastics studio that offered open gyms. These open gym sessions allowed me to freely work on any tricks I had wanted with the luxury of getting to practice on a soft and bouncy spring floor (whenever attempting new tricks its always advised to practice in a safe area with supervision on a soft matted floor).

As I got older, I went from being a little kid who went to open gyms and trick gatherings with her instructors, to becoming the instructor who brings her own students to open gyms and introduces them to tricking. Pretty cool. Over time, I'd like to think that I've become one of the top female trickers. One of the best things about tricking is that anyone can do it, boy OR girl. I'll never forget one of the best compliments that I ever received was that I "trick like a boy."

If you're interested to see more of tricking, learn what it's about, or even learn yourself. I offer an online Tricking class taught on Black Belt Magazine's Sport Karate University. This product was designed by myself and Jackson Rudolph as an online training tool designed like a "University" where you can earn your own Sport Karate University degree. To check this product out visit, https://shop.blackbeltmag.com/collections/sport-karate-university

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part I: 1970-1975

entertainment
Bruce Lee Fists of Fury
s3.amazonaws.com Janus Films

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

The first kung fu film I saw was in 1973, Bruce Lee's The Big Boss (aka Fists of Fury; 1971). Since then, I've accumulated 950+ martial arts movies from the '70s from 20 countries mostly on Betamax. Rather than list them from worst of the best to the best of the best, I preferred to present the films by the year they were made. There's good chance you haven't seen them all, yet they're out there somewhere. Happy hunting!
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee and Flexibility

bruce lee
Bruce Lee Stretch
https://practicalhungkyun.com/2013/12/hung-kyun-faq-december-2013-flexibility-training-for-martial-arts/ Practical Hung Kyun
Stretching has a time and place. The research today indicates that stretching is not best for all sports. For instance, it shows that static stretching diminishes a muscles' springiness contributing to a decrease in your speed and explosiveness when running, sprinting, and jumping. On the other hand, Bruce Lee said that flexibility is essential for a martial artist. It is definitely required for kicking. With that being said, let's understand Bruce Lee's flexibility routine and his five important reasons it is essential to be a part of your routine
Keep Reading Show less

2021 World Sambo Championships

sambo
Sambo Bite Mark
cdn.dmcl.biz ©FIAS

Nikita Kletskov takes off his uniform to show what appears to be a bite mark on his back

Feature Grappling, Knockouts and a Bite

The 2021 World Sambo Championships concluded Sunday in Uzbekistan with Russian athletes making a late surge to once again reassert their dominance in the sport they founded. Led by Magomed Magomedov's big knee strike knockout of Sokhibjon Khasanboev in the 88 kg combat sambo finals, Russians earned four gold medals on the last day to push their total for the tournament to 8 golds and 18 overall medals.
Keep Reading Show less