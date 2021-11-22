LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Italy, Japan Top Leaderboard at World Karate Championships

Italy lead the overall medal count while Japan took home the most golds as the final day of the 2021 World Karate Championships concluded in Dubai, Sunday. The Italians starched Serbia 3-0 in the finals of the men's team kumite event giving them nine medals for the tournament. Meanwhile, Japan took both the men's and women's team kata competitions with each squad performing the unsu form. Japan ended up bringing home a total of four championships on the week.

Egypt proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in women's kumite as they claimed the team title with a 2-1 win over France in the finals. The Egyptians also lead the way in the para-karate finals on Sunday taking three gold medals there.

Bruce Lee and Flexibility

Bruce Lee and Flexibility
Stretching has a time and place. The research today indicates that stretching is not best for all sports. For instance, it shows that static stretching diminishes a muscles' springiness contributing to a decrease in your speed and explosiveness when running, sprinting, and jumping. On the other hand, Bruce Lee said that flexibility is essential for a martial artist. It is definitely required for kicking. With that being said, let's understand Bruce Lee's flexibility routine and his five important reasons it is essential to be a part of your routine

Vieira Bloodies and Beats Tate at UFC Fight Night 198

Vieira vs Tate UFC
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate got most of the attention all week but in the end Ketlen Vieira got the victory turning in a solid, workman-like performance to decision Tate in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event from Las Vegas. Known primarily as a grappler, since returning to the octagon from a near five-year layoff Tate's supposedly reinvented herself adding improved striking skills. But she still appeared awkward in the stand-up often fighting with her hands wide apart which left her vulnerable to Vieira's stiff jabs.
Ryo Kiyuna Sets Record With 4th World Kata Title

Ryo Kiyuna
The individual finals of the 2021 World Karate Championships concluded Saturday in Dubai as Japan's Ryo Kiyuna made history winning his fourth world championship in men's kata performing the traditional ohan dai form. Kiyuna, who captured kata gold at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, surpassed his own teacher, Tsuguo Sakumoto, who won the kata world title three times.
