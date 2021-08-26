Levine Scores Impressive Win in Karate Combat Debut

Ross "Turbo" Levine dominated Andrei Grinevich in his Karate Combat debut to secure a unanimous decision win. Grinevich scored a couple of early takedowns, but was unable to deliver any substantial damage. Levine swung the momentum in his favor by the end of the first round with devastating calf kicks and a powerful head kick. The second and third rounds were all Levine as the Brooklyn native continued his onslaught of calf kicks and used his sport karate-style fakes to open up striking opportunities. As the fight reached the closing moments, Levine started hunting for the highlight and rocked Grinevich with another head kick that sent the Belarusian to the mat. When the dust settled, Grinevich hobbled out of the arena as Levine's hand was raised in victory.

If you were unable to watch the fight live on YouTube, you can watch the action unfold tonight on CBS Sports at 10:00 PM ET.

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham Preview

The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will get underway at ONE: Empower, an all-women martial arts spectacular, on Friday, September 3, with a sensational quarterfinal matchup.

ONE Championship's #1-ranked atomweight contender Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga will welcome mixed martial arts veteran Seo Hee Ham to the Circle in a highly-anticipated clash between title contenders.

Judo Blog: Early Women’s Judo and Traditional Japanese Dance

Last month following a judo event a bunch high ranking older sensei were sitting at a table enjoying lunch and our conversation touched on how successful women have been in in the grappling arena in recent years. Cheryl Hari whose family has been connected to judo for several generations mentioned having to learn the judo dance as a young female judoka. Blank looks were on everyone's faces which led Cheryl to share her amazing insights on her early day involvement in Women's Judo.
World Taekwondo Demo Team Advances on America's Got Talent

The America's Got Talent TV show revealed their fan voting results Wednesday night and it was no surprise that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team advanced through to the semifinals. The squad gave another stunning performance in Tuesday's live, quarterfinal competition with a mix of perfectly synchronized group forms, high flying acrobatics and impressive aerial board breaking.
