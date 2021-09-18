Chelmiah Edges Mardhi in Weird Ending at Karate Combat

news
Karate Combat
scoreline.ie
Karate Combat finished up its third season Thursday crowning their first ever bantamweight champion in controversial fashion. Ilies Mardhi of France seemed to have a small edge over Ireland's Eoghan Chelmiah after five rounds of fighting but when the judges saw it as a draw triggering an extra round, Mardhi couldn't continue claiming a broken hand and the title went to Chelmiah.

Though Chelmiah pressed the action through much of the bout, Mardhi seemed to land the cleaner blows getting the better of many exchanges with quick punching combinations. He used intelligent movement and a stiff sidekick to keep Chelmiah off him early on, though Chelmiah did have his moments scoring a couple of flash knockdowns when Mardhi found himself off balance from missed kicks. While Mardhi's strikes seemed sharper overall and he limited the damage Chelmiah did on the inside clinching whenever the action got close, he slowed a bit in the final round and it was enough for Chelmiah to even it up. It goes down as a TKO victory for the Irishman due to Mardhi's failing to come out in the extra round.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Knockout Highlights From The Stars Of ONE Revolution

one championship
ONE Revolution
www.onefc.com

ONE Championship brings a stacked event to the global stage on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

Headlining the 11-bout event will be three World Championship encounters featuring six of the best martial artists on the planet.

Keep Reading Show less

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Falls Short on America's Got Talent

news
World Taekwondo AGT
www.gannett-cdn.com
The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team's quest to earn this season's title on NBC's America's Got Talent show came to an end when the results of the finals were announced Wednesday night with magician Dustin Tavella winning the competition. Though they failed to crack the top five, the demo team's performance in Tuesday night's final round did seem to be an improvement over their semifinal appearance, which had seen them miss with several difficult aerial board breaks.
Keep Reading Show less

The Gracie Jujitsu Diet

fitness
Gregor Gracie
www.attacktheback.com
Not many martial arts styles, methods, or forms come with a patented nutritional program to maximize a fighter's health and performance. Gracie jujitsu is not only a form of fighting; it is a lifestyle that fuses the mind, body, spirit, and nutrition to develop the best possible person and fighter.
Keep Reading Show less