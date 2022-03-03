LIST YOUR SCHOOL
World Taekwondo Revokes Putin Black Belt, WKF Relocates Moscow Event

news
WKK Karate
www.wkf.net / WKF
World Taekwondo, the international governing body for Olympic-style taekwondo, joined the growing list of martial arts bodies coming out against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Citing their motto of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph,” the organization condemned Putin's unprovoked invasion of the neighboring country Ukraine and withdrew the honorary 9th degree black belt they had conferred on him in 2013.

World Taekwondo also said they will not organize or recognize any events in Russia or its ally, Belarus.

Meanwhile, the World Karate Federation announced they will be relocating the Karate 1 - Premier League event that was scheduled to take place in Moscow this October.

