Filipino Fighting Arts Master Julius Melegrito Demonstrates Sinawali Basics

kali

Sinawali drills are some of the most fundamental to Filipino Martial Arts (FMA) and kali. Literally meaning "weaving," sinawali drills are done with two escrima, one in either hand. The name refers to the patterns the sticks make as they move, weaving in and out and over and under each other's paths. Sinawali drills range from simply and pragmatic, to showy and elegant.

Starting at the beginning is crucial for understanding and developing skills in any martial art. In this video, FMA Master Julius Melegrito demonstrates several basic sinawali drills. These drills can be practiced with a partner or solo. This video covers an open sinawali drill.

Kali Sticks Video: Filipino Fighting Arts Master Julius Melegrito Demonstrates Sinawali Basics www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

It's All About Respect - Feature Story

feature story
external-preview.redd.it

Have you ever seen one of those incredible demonstrations of martial arts power? One where a tiny Asian master will show seemingly superhuman strength by standing immovable as half a dozen men try to push him? Or have you ever heard about the little old sensei who could defeat an opponent half his age while barely lifting a finger? Assuming that, unlike Luke Skywalker, such martial artists have not actually tapped into the force and don't possess superhuman powers, then something else is obviously going on here. But what?

Keep Reading Show less

Top 5 Fights by the Stars of ONE: No Surrender II

mixed martial arts
cdn.onefc.com

ONE: No Surrender II comes your way on Friday, August 14, from Bangkok, and the athletes of ONE Championship are ready to show the world all of their skills.

The six-match card features a little bit of everything a martial arts fans loves to see: kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and Muay Thai. Atop the billing will be the first semifinal of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament featuring Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Rodlek PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym.
Keep Reading Show less

WARRIOR Season 2 Debuting October 2nd on Cinemax

trending topics
cdn.vox-cdn.com

Shannon Lee says, "My father would be so proud of this show! It reflects so much of what he stood for!"

Based on original handwritten work by Bruce Lee himself over 50 years ago, WARRIOR will be coming to Cinemax for its second season this fall. The series prides itself on a cast full of Asian representation and Asian American story lines based on true stories from San Francisco's brutal Tong Wars in the 19th century.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter