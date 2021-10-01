Julie Mezabarba Replaces Seo Hee Ham In Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinals

Julie Mezabarba
ONE Championship has announced the semifinal matchups for the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, and the tournament now features a fresh face getting her opportunity to shock the world.

Following a fan vote for the semifinal matches, grapplers Itsuki Hirata and Ritu Phogat were matched up, leaving the other match to be Seo Hee Ham vs. Stamp Fairtex. However, the South Korean suffered an injury and had to be replaced.

Enter Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.

Mezabarba was part of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: Empower. In her ONE debut, the talented Brazilian athlete dispatched former title challenger Mei Yamaguchi by unanimous decision.

Now, she enters the semifinal looking to capitalize on the golden opportunity.

The two matchups promise to deliver nonstop action. Japan's Hirata has a top-notch submission game and will not be afraid of Phogat's wrestling credentials. Given their ground acumen, the match could be decided on the feet.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, former two-sport World Champion Stamp Fairtex will try and deliver a knockout over Mezabarba, who has three KO/TKOs to her credit as well.

The semifinal matches will take place on October 29 at ONE: Nextgen, per ONE. The winners will meet at a date to be determined, with the tournament champion punching their ticket to a meeting with "Unstoppable" Angela Lee for the ONE Atomweight World Championship.

The remaining four athletes are just two victories away from their shot at ultimate glory. The stakes are incredibly high, and each of the women plans to meet the challenge. Following a dazzling display at ONE: Empower, the semifinals should be pure fireworks.

ONE: Nextgen airs on Bleacher Report on October 29 at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

