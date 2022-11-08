Judoka Mayor Subdues Attacker on Train
November 08 | 2022
Daniel Côté, the mayor of the city of Gaspé in Quebec, Canada, stepped up to use his martial arts training and save someone under attack while traveling abroad recently. Côté was on a train in France when a passenger began assaulting the train's conductor attempting to choke him.
With no one else going to the conductor's aid, Côté, a judoka who also works as a volunteer firefighter, came to the rescue. He used his judo skills to quickly subdue the man who eventually apologized and was allowed to leave the train. Though Côté was reluctant to reveal the story feeling he was just doing his civic duty, a French journalist reported the incident.
After coming away from the scuffle unscathed, Côté subsequently told the Canadian press, "Maybe the passenger has a sore arm, but it's his problem."
