LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Judoka Mayor Subdues Attacker on Train

news
Judoka Mayor Subdues Attacker on Train
i.cbc.ca
Daniel Côté, the mayor of the city of Gaspé in Quebec, Canada, stepped up to use his martial arts training and save someone under attack while traveling abroad recently. Côté was on a train in France when a passenger began assaulting the train's conductor attempting to choke him.

With no one else going to the conductor's aid, Côté, a judoka who also works as a volunteer firefighter, came to the rescue. He used his judo skills to quickly subdue the man who eventually apologized and was allowed to leave the train. Though Côté was reluctant to reveal the story feeling he was just doing his civic duty, a French journalist reported the incident.

After coming away from the scuffle unscathed, Côté subsequently told the Canadian press, "Maybe the passenger has a sore arm, but it's his problem."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.