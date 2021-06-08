Tsunoda and Abuladze Claim Gold on Day 1 of World Judo Championships

Japan got off to a roaring start as the 2021 World Judo Championships began Sunday in Budapest, Hungary. Natsumi Tsunoda defeated Wakana Koga to capture the women's 48 kg class in an all-Japanese finals. After running an armbar clinic on her early round foes, Tsunoda showed her standing game against Koga scoring a wazari (half point) with a sacrifice throw and another wazari on a counter throw to claim the gold.

On the men's side, Yago Abuladze became the first judoka from Russia to win a world championship in a decade as he too scored a pair of wazari to defeat Gusman Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan in the 60 kg finals. Technically, it was not a gold for Russia as Abuladze was competing under the banner of the Russian Judo Federation while the nation of Russia remains under a four year ban from all international sports by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Japan Wins Two More Golds on Day 2 of World Judo Championships

Japan continued to roll on the second day of the World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary claiming their second and third gold medals of the tournament. The 2019 world champion in the men's 66 kg category, Joshiro Maruyama, successfully defended his title scoring a half-point with a nice tomoe-nage throw to defeat Italy's Manuel Lombardo in the finals.

Ai Shishime, a world champion back in 2017, reclaimed the women's 52 kg crown defeating Spain's Ana Perez Box with a half-point uchimata throw. Showing the depth of the Japanese judo squad, neither Maruyama nor Shishime qualified for this year's Olympic team.

Reducing the Threat of Water Damage (Martial Arts Schools)

In review of loss activity during the 2020 pandemic for Markel's martial arts insured, the most impactful events involved water damage. Water damage to any business can have a devastating impact. A martial arts studio can suffer downtime associated with water extraction and mat or floor replacement. During mat or floor replacement, a martial arts studio may expose their students to surfaces that are inappropriate for a particular activity resulting in an increased possibility of injury. Additional damage can involve damage to business personal property, such as computers, laptops, phone systems, pictures, and other memorabilia important to your dojo.

Swift actions are often necessary to reduce the extent of damage water can cause when it becomes an intrusive assailant.

