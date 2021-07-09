USA Judo Announces Olympic Team

USA Judo has announced their final team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, with only a disappointingly small contingent of four athletes having qualified for the games. The team will include women's heavyweight entrant Nina Cutro-Kelly, who, at age 36, will be the oldest American judoka to ever compete in the Olympics.

Also included on the squad are Angelica Delgado and Nefeli Papadakis in the women's 52 and 78 kg categories, respectively, and the sole men's representative, Colton Brown at 90 kg, along with coaches Jhonny Prado and Justin Flores. The four-person squad will be the smallest number of competitors the U.S. has sent to an Olympics since judo debuted at the 1964 games where there were only four weight divisions.

Judo Blog: The Rise in Asian Prejudice, Remembering Manzanar

judo
Manzanar Judo

My visit to Manzanar in 2006 while leading a fund raising road trip for the CHP 11-99 Foundation

Being a judoka inspired by Bruce Lee at age 10 after and training under the late Kyu Ha Kim, I always respected and admired people of Asian descent. That's why I find it hard to rationalize that the U.S. during World War II instituted a system of internment camps to house Japanese Americans removing them from their homes and neighborhoods.

A few weeks ago my friend judo archivist Jerry Hays gave me a 300+ page historic book on Manzanar.
