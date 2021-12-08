LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Judo Blog: 3 Clubs Scrimmage… Hollywood vs. Sawtelle vs. Goltz

judo
Hollywood Judo Dojo
Gary Goltz

Head Senseis Kenji Osugi of Sawtelle Judo, Philippe Morotti of Hollywood Judo, & Me of Goltz Judo

My friend Philippe Morotti, Head Sensei of the Hollywood Dojo submitted this to me on our scrimmage he organized this past Sunday. I wanted to share this in my blog this week as it was a tremendous grassroots event. I urge you to try it in your local area.

Since I began in judo in 1972, I have always liked Team tournaments, in particular the ones between clubs.

During the pandemic, many of our judo clubs have been reduced, and there has been no tournaments held in California. The idea of holding a team tournament at my dojo now seemed like good timing and like a good opportunity for our members to get back in the game.

So I contacted Jerry Hazemoto from Sawtelle Dojo and Gary Goltz from Goltz Dojo. They were instantly on board!

The advantages are many. An in-house tournament doesn’t require renting a large arena, it’s easier to control Covid testing and the event can be over within a few hours. Competitors will have an opportunity to try out their skills in a more familiar and friendly setting. We decided this time to make it an adult competitors event with white belts, colored bets and black belts.

Each of the three clubs contributed with a team of 10 players, and we matched them up as close in weight, age and rank as we could. We also added some exhibition matches for same club competitors that could not be matched up.

After the competition was over, we brought in pizza and everyone had a chance to mingle and to make new friends. The event started promptly at noon and by 2:00 PM people were on their way home.

It turned out to be a great afternoon for everyone and we will be doing this again on a regular basis.

Scrimmage Highlights 

Photo Highlights 

Judo Photo Highlights

Gary Goltz
Judo gi grab

Gary Goltz
Judo Flip

Gary Goltz
Judo Throw

Gary Goltz
Team photo

Gary Goltz

The Team from Goltz Judo with the host of the event

Host:

Hollywood Judo - Philippe Morotti

Referees:

- Glenn Koyama (Head, IJF B)

- Renato Ferrara (National)

- Gary Goltz (National)

- Cheryl Harai (National)

- Kenji Osugi (National)

- Jim Yoder (Regional)

- Mike Trelinski (Local)

Goltz Team: * From Cheryl Harai’s Dojo

OJ Soler - Coach

Noah Calibuso

- Age: 21

- Rank: Shodan

- Weight: 220

Aaron Day*

- Age 49

- Rank Brown belt

- Weight 150 lbs.

Robert Fulton

- Age 21

- Rank: yellow belt

- Weight: 193 lbs.

Victor Gutierrez

- Age: 26

- Rank: Brown belt

- Weight: 178 lbs.

Madison Hobbs

- Age 20

- Rank yellow belt

- Weight 157 lbs.

Thanos Syntrivanis

- Age: 18

- Rank: Brown belt

- Weight: 178 lbs.

Phillip Taylor*

- Age 24

- Orange/Green belt

- Weight 170 lbs.

David Victoria

- Age: 25

- Rank: White belt

- Weight: 205

Hollywood Team:

Philippe Morotti - Coach

Beverly Baker

- Age 50

- Rank: green

- Weight: 170 lbs.

Ryan Bratton

- Age 31

- Rank: brown

- Weight: 170 lbs.

Erick Mendez

- Age 43

- Rank: black

- Weight: 158 lbs.

Mateus Pare

- Age 43

- Rank: black

- Weight: 198 lbs.

Emmanuel Reyes

- Age 26

- Rank: black

- Weight: 135 lbs.

Sawtelle Team:

Jerry Hazemoto - Coach

Emma Chacon

- Age: 29

- Rank: Green

- Weight: 160 lbs.

Stefano Cossu

-Age: 46

-Rank: Sankyu

-Weight: 128 lbs.

George Ishii

- Age: 36

- Rank: Ikkyu

- Weight: 165 lbs.

Tae Ho Kim

- Age: 32

- Rank: White

- Weight: 160 lbs.

Miguel Maia

-Age: 37

-White

-Weight: 172 lbs.

Curtis Minami

- Age: 34

- Rank: Sankyu

- Weight: 120 lbs.

Maurice Cruz-Morales

- Age: 19

- Rank: Sankyu

- Weight: 142 lbs.

Brian Selem

- Age: 55

- Rank: Sankyu

- Weight: 186 lbs.

Jeff Suzuki

- Age: 23

- Rank: White

- Weight: 165 lbs.

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

Gary Goltz

Gary Goltz
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Want to Know Bruce Lee’s Favorite Cardiovascular Exercise?

bruce lee fitness
Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.net / Enter the Dragon/ Warner Bros.
Bruce Lee really did have the Midas touch when it came to training. Most people think Bruce was advanced and complicated, but he was the master of simplicity. He was not worried about doing the jump-up flip spin-around back kick. Not sure if there is one. But by the time you land, Bruce would just throw a simple kick or punch to knock you down as you landed to the ground. However, that is the point. Simplicity is often overlooked because of the coolness and the latest and greatest workout when simplicity produces the most significant effect. Super complicated does not mean superior. This is actually reverse in fact. We see super complex exercises that don’t need to be. Truthfully, if an exercise or method is not straightforward in its approach, then it probably is not good.
Keep Reading Show less

Ninja Drug Kingpin Sentenced to 15 Years

news
Anthony Netzler
resources.stuff.co.nz / Stuff.co

Anthony Netzler was a top martial artist and MMA fighter.

Anthony Netzler, a 53-year-old martial arts instructor, was sentenced on Monday to 15 years and seven months in prison by a New Zealand court for helping to mastermind the importation of what's been described as the second largest illegal shipment of methamphetamine in the country's history.
Keep Reading Show less

Hall of Famer Christine Bannon-Rodrigues Promoted to 10th Degree Black Belt

sport karate
Christine Bannon Rodrigues
Photo Courtesy: Christopher Rappold via Facebook

Black Belt Magazine's 1989 Competitor of the Year Christine Bannon-Rodrigues was promoted to 10th degree black belt in Oki-ryu on December 5th. She is pictured above at the ceremony with her family, including Dante (left), Chris (right), and legendary Team Paul Mitchell coach Don Rodrigues. Chris and Dante were also promoted at the event, achieving the ranks of 6th degree and 2nd degree black belt, respectively. Chris Rappold, the executive director of Team Paul Mitchell who was at the event as a friend of the Rodrigues family, reported that 35 martial artists in total were promoted at the ceremony.

Bannon-Rodrigues is one of the most prolific sport karate competitors of all time, amassing numerous wins throughout her career in forms, weapons, and fighting. She won the coveted women's sparring diamond ring at the Diamond Nationals in 1992, and was inducted into the Diamond Nationals Hall of Fame in 2008. She is a nine-time world champion as recognized by the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO). Her success as a competitor led to opportunities in the film industry, where she is still active and has had a phenomenal career performing stunts as Batgirl and acting as a double for Hilary Swank in The Next Karate Kid.

Keep Reading Show less