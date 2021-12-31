LIST YOUR SCHOOL
IJF Announces New Judo Competition Rules

news
IJF
www.crwflags.com / IJF
The International Judo Federation announced new rules for the coming year. Among a host of minor adjustments to their technique regulations, the most noticeable was the prohibition of the reverse seoi nage throw. Besides the throw, popularized by Korean judoka, no longer receiving points, it will now come with a warning penalty.

Among other changes made were requirements that throws be done in one continuous motion with no stopping in the middle of the technique, that a person being thrown must land at no more than a 90 degree angle to the mat for a half point to be awarded, that competitors landing with both hands or both elbows touching the mat together be given a warning, competitors breaking a grip and not immediately seeking a new grip receive a warning and competitors who dive on to their own head in the execution of a throw are now disqualified.

