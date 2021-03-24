FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Olympic Champion Toshihiko Koga Dies

judo
Toshihiko Koga
www.judoinside.com

Japanese Olympic judo gold medalist Toshihiko Koga died on Wednesday at the age of 53. Though the cause of death has not yet been released, Koga had been treated for cancer last year.

Known for possessing one of the greatest ippon seoi nage, or shoulder throws, in judo history, Koga made his first Olympics in 1988 though he failed to medal. But the following year he captured the world championship at 71 kg and repeated as world champion in 1991. He won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics despite a leg injury that hampered his trade mark ippon seoi nage. After a brief retirement, he returned to competition winning the 78 kg class at the 1995 world championships and then taking a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Stepping away from competition for good, he became a coach with the Japanese women's national team.

Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th

mixed martial arts
The Panda One Championship
cdn.onefc.com

In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.

The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

