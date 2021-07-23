Judo in Japan Denounced for Abuse of Children

Young Judoka
Ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the international non-profit group Human Rights Watch denounced the abuse of children in Japanese sports on Tuesday with the martial art of judo cited as a prime culprit. The organization documented incidents of physical, verbal and sexual abuse in calling for the Japanese government to set up a Center for Safe Sport to protect child athletes.

According to the Japan Judo Accident Victims Association between 1983 and 2016 at least 121 children died in Japan while practicing judo, with additional deaths having occurred since then. Those numbers only count deaths in school-related judo classes, not in private dojo for which there's no data available. By contrast, Europe has not reported a single death in judo training over the past five years said Association president Keiko Kobayashi.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

Fast and Furious
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Shaolin Temple– Cradle of Kung Fu (Wu Shu)

Shaolin Temple

The temple or monastery of Shaolin was built, according to some old documents and legends, in 495 (497?) AD by the Chinese emperor Hsiao Vhena when an Indian monk called Bhadri (Batuo) arrived and started preaching Buddhism there. The old documents, as well as narratives, claim that building lasted for about twenty years.

The monastery is situated in the central China in a mountainous region, surrounded by forests at the foot of the mountain Shao Shi after which it got its name (Shao-mount, Lin- forest). It is near the village Song Shan, the town Zhengzhov and the city of Louynag in the province Henan, and surrounded by the mountain chain Wu-tai.

Next to the temple there are 220 pagodas, built from 8th (791AD) to 19th century(1803). The Chinese name for the temple is Pinyin Shaolin-si. It has been the sacred place of Zen Buddhism (the Buddhist temple – Mahayana Chan of Zen Buddhism) to the Chinese and newcomers from India.

Ritu Phogat vs. Lin Heqin: Road to Battleground

Ritu Phogat vs. Lin Heqin
Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat was set to be a part of ONE Championship's ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix. However, a loss to American Bi Nguyen took her out of the tournament as she suffered her first-ever professional defeat.
