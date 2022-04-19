Pan Am-Oceania Judo Championships: Brazil Dominates, American Teen Shines
April 19 | 2022
Photo: International Judo Federation
Brazil put an exclamation point on their dominance of the Pam American-Oceania Judo Championships Sunday capturing the mixed team event over Cuba after running away with the tournament's individual medal count by accumulating 7 golds and 15 overall medals. The event had a somewhat expanded field having changed from just the continental championship of the Americas to include countries like Australia and New Zealand for the first time this year in Lima, Peru.
Nonetheless, the Brazilian squad still ran roughshod over the event lead by former world champion and three-time Olympic bronze medalist Mayra Aguiar, who won the women's 78 kg event.
The United States sole gold medal belonged to Dominic Rodriguez, who captured the men's 73 kg division. Rodriguez marked himself as a competitor to watch in the future. Still just 17 years old, he was the youngest judoka to take gold in these championships.
