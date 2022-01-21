LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Judo Blog: Real Grassroots Judo Found

judo
Grassroots Judo
Recently I visited my long term student and friend John Moe’s outdoor class. He founded the Discover Judo approximately 20 years ago. Unfortunately due to the loss of revenue from the Pandemic he was forced to close his facility down. However as the resourceful head Sensei, John Moe came up with a very unique solution.
Judo Class

John Moe’s Discover Judo Story in his own words…

After Covid-19 closed the Discover Judo Dojo our students needed a place to practice. Covid restrictions in our area did not allow for indoor group sessions, so we took the class outdoors. Here in Southern California we have good weather all year round with little rain. We found a local park and started practicing judo on the grass. What we discovered was surprising; not only did the grass afford similar levels of fall protection to tatamis, but the open area meant the dojo could be huge.

Judoka

Me and John Moe

stretching

Class warm-up

Judo fall

Teaching beginners how to fall - ukemi

Me with Sensei John Moe and Jason Kimes

Judo Practice

Sensei Chase Berryman & Me leading the practice of ogoshi - major hip throw

Judo \u200bClass Photo

Class Photo

Overall, we have found that practicing in the park is a viable alternative to an indoor environment. We no longer need to worry about mats and rent, we only needed to find a suitable patch of grass.

Judoka

John Moe, O.J. Soler & Me in 1995

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Epic Grudge Match to Headline UFC 272

ufc
Epic Grudge Match to Headline UFC 272
UFC
After three long years, It's finally here. Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have agreed to let their Mixed Martial arts skills do the talking on March 5 at UFC 272.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less