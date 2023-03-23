Why Should Judo be in the MMA's Spotlight
This article appeared on JudoInside.com website. One of the five original Olympic sports, judo has been a part of the global landscape for over a hundred years. Judo's popularity has waned and waxed over those one hundred years, but the martial art has always maintained a core group of diehard practitioners.
In recent years, however, judo has seen something of a resurgence in popularity due in no small part to the increased prominence of mixed martial arts (MMA). Indeed, this resurgence has also provided sports bettors, particularly in the United States, using the best sites listed on GamblingSites.com to be provided with new betting opportunities to enhance their wagering experiences, thus further adding a spotlight on the sport and creating questions regarding its absence across some combat disciplines where it could have a place.
But why should judo be in the MMA's spotlight? Let's take a look at some of the possible reasons that can be argued regarding why it should be given the light it deserves.
Judo Is an Effective Martial Art
The first and most obvious reason why judo belongs in the MMA's spotlight is that it is an effective martial art. Unlike some other martial arts that rely primarily on striking (e.g. boxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo), judo focuses on grappling and throwing. This makes it an excellent complement to striking-based martial arts such as boxing and Muay Thai. In fact, many of the MMA's most successful fighters have a background in judo, with some of them having been able to apply the techniques this discipline has proved them while in the ring.
Judo Is an Exciting Sport to Watch
In addition to being an effective martial art, judo is also an exciting sport to watch. Thanks to its focus on grappling and throwing, judo matches are often fast-paced and unpredictable. We have seen incredible judokas throughout history, including Teddy Riner, thus making for a great spectator sport; something that cannot be said of all martial arts. This is also one of the reasons why it has become a popular Olympic event, and one that has continued to remain on the program with each edition of the Games held.
Judo Promotes Fair Play and Respect for Opponents
Lastly, judo promotes fair play and respect for opponents, two values that are somewhat lacking in today's MMA landscape. In contrast to other martial arts that allow (and even encourage) fighters to inflict serious harm on their opponents, judo matches are won by points or by forcing one's opponent to submit via holds or chokeholds. This focus on using one's opponent's energy against them rather than inflicting pain helps foster a spirit of fair play and mutual respect between opponents. It can also potentially help to attract new viewers, especially those that have an appreciation for the art of judo and want to see it utilized in mainstream sports such as the UFC.
Conclusion
There are many reasons why judo belongs in the MMA's spotlight. Judo is an effective martial art with a long history, it is exciting to watch, and it promotes fair play and respect for opponents. With so much to offer, there is no doubt that judo deserves its place among the most popular martial arts in the world.Finally, judo should be added to all MMA & BJJ Schools’ curriculums as UCS below is on the right track
Nathan Goltz Teaching Judo at UCS 2023For the past year Nathan Goltz, 5th Dan in Judo, 1st Dan in Karate and Kendo, with vast knowledge of Muay Thai as well BJJ has been running a Judo Class at U...
Updates:
Veterans Age Divisions for 2023
Ed Rodriguez recently shared the IJF Veterans Commission is pleased to announce that the age divisions for the Veterans have been adapted for 2023. Therefore, in 2023, during the Abu Dhabi World Veterans Championships, the age divisions applied will be those used in 2022 (see the table below).
The IJF Sport Organization Rules (SOR) will soon be updated and the commission will issue event outlines as soon as all topics are settled.
The organizers and the IJF Veterans Commission are waiting for you in large numbers to have an amazing experience in Abu Dhabi, UAE, between 31st October and 3rd November!
Watch (Just Released) - German Kick Boxer vs. Judoka Video
Does judo have a chance in MMA or will Enes end the fight with his kickboxing? Oliver was able to hold his ground against a strong opponent in his first fight and now meets Enes, who tries to end fight by KO!
Calendar:
(Note - several tournaments have been cancelled since the AJA was not renewed by USA Judo)
April - 2023
1st Saturday & 2nd Sunday - High School & Collegiate Nationals, San Jose, CA
15th Saturday - Couchigan Memorial Tournament, Las Vegas, NV
16th Sunday - Ryoku's Amarilis Savon Clinic, Las Vegas, NV
16th Sunday - Garden State Open Judo Classic, Wayne NJ
22nd Saturday - Arizona State Championships, Tucson, AZ
29th Saturday & 30th Sunday - Golden State Open, Azusa, CA
May - 2023
7th Sunday - CJI State Championships, San Francisco, CA
20th Saturday & 21st Sunday - Senior National Championships, Spokane, WA
June - 2023
4th Sunday - Nanka Spring Tournament, Westminster, CA
16th Friday to 18th Sunday - USA Judo Junior Olympics, Shreveport, LA
24th Saturday - Sensei Gary's Birthday Scrimmage, Claremont, CA
25th Sunday - U.S. Adaptive Judo Championships, Riverside, CA
July - 2023
7th Friday to 9th Sunday - USJF & USJA Summer Nationals, New York, NY
16th Sunday - CA State Games, San Diego, CA
August - 2023
6th Sunday - Nikkei Games Budo Tournament, Cypress, CA
September - 2023
17th Sunday - Nevada State Judo Championship, Las Vegas, NV
24th Sunday - Nanka Fall Tournament, Westminster, CA
October - 2023
1st Sunday - Capitol Open Judo Championships, Sacramento, CA
22nd Sunday - Fresno Invitational Tournament, Fresno, CA
29th Sunday - Fight for a Cure Women's Tournament & Clinic, Riverside, CA
November - 2023
1st Wednesday to 3rd Friday - IJF World Veterans Championships, Abu Dhabi, UAE
5th Sunday - Nanka Team Tournament, Westminster, CA
19th Sunday - Presidents Cup National Championships, Irving, TX
December - 2023
8th Friday to 10th Sunday -Nanka Winter Nationals & Clinics, Azusa, CA
April - 2024
7th Sunday - Nanka Spring Tournament, Westminster, CA
May - 2024
5th Sunday - Nanka West Coast Invitational, Westminster, CA
June - 2024
28th Friday to 30th Sunday - USJF & USJA Summer Nationals, Tacoma. WA
September - 2024
29th Sunday - Nanka Fall Tournament, Westminster, CA
October - 2024
20th Sunday - Nanka Team Tournament, Westminster, CA
December - 2024
6th Friday to 8th Sunday -Nanka Winter Nationals & Clinics, Azusa, CA
I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.
- What Happens When Pop Culture Meets Martial Arts ›
- British Female Judokas Emma Reid and Kelly Petersen-Pollard Interview ›
- Judo Blog: Jigoro Kano's Maxims ›