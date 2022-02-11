LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Judo Blog: The Art and Science of Judo

judo
Judo
Shutterstock / Fotokostic

I was honored early this year when Tuttle Publications contacted me regarding their plans to republish their acclaimed book under the new title of The Art and Science of Judo. It is based on the book from the early 60’s, The Secrets of Judo, which was a sophisticated overview of the physics behind judo.

I recalled seeing it when I was 12 years old back in Pittsburgh and thinking it was difficult for me to understand back then as I was not very good at math and science but was more of a humanities and history buff.

Judo

The Art and Science of Judo

book at judo photoshoot

My son Nathan with holding new book and me holding the original version during the photo shoot

There were approximately 40 black & white photos of various throws, holds, strangles and armlocks in that the publisher wanted reshot in color. So I was engaged to be featured in the new republished version.

I enlisted my son Nathan to join me along with Josh Khoury a sankyu who does photography to assist in this project. That same night I presented Nathan with his Godan Promotion, 5th degree black belt well deserved promotion.

Nathan started judo at 4 years old, won several junior national tournaments growing up. He later went to Budai University in Japan for a semester. Upon his return to the states he was then recruited by Cumberland College to a part of their Judo Team.

Judo
hip throw
Uki otochi
floating drop
o-goshi
body drop
tai-otoshi

floating throw

Uki waza
Side sliding collar strangle
Yoko-okuri-eri-jime
Judo Groundwork

Sample of some of the newaza groundwork photographs

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

Gary Goltz

Gary Goltz

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man(2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep ReadingShow less

Zabit Magomedsharipov Back In The Gym And Ready To Destroy

mma
Zabit Magomedsharipov
images.tapology.com
It’s been a long two years for Zabit Magomedsharipov. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz said that discussions about the fighters' UFC future will soon begin now that he is healthy and training again. Magomedsharipov last appeared at UFC Fight Night 163, where he defeated Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision in 2019.
Keep ReadingShow less

2021 WKC Virtual Champions

In 2021 the WKC League offered virtual competitions and recognized the top competitors
SportMartialArts.com

The 2021 WKC Virtual League offered titles and awards for competitors during the pandemic

In 2021, the WKC League introduced it's first Virtual Competition option. The WKC World Championships is limited to black belt competitors but the WKC Virtual League was open to all belt ranks. Top ranked black belt competitors earned a wild card spot to represent their country at the WKC World Championships in 2021. Competitors rated number one who also defended their number one rating by winning at the WKC Virtual World Championships earned the Undisputed Virtual World Champion title for 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less