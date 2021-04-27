Seven-Year-Old in Coma After Throws by Judo Coach

A judo coach was questioned by prosecutors in Taiwan for the second time Saturday after a seven-year-old boy was hospitalized and left in a coma following repeated throws by the instructor and an older boy during a practice session. The instructor, identified by the name Ho, was initially released without bail but after reviewing video footage of the incident and conducting a second round of questioning, authorities requested he be detained.

Multiple reports say the child, who had only recently started training, was thrown more than 20 times, first by the older student then, when he complained he was hurt, by the instructor himself until the seven-year-old became unresponsive and an ambulance was called. The boy is in intensive care in a local hospital in a near brain dead condition according to the Taipei Times who also say Ho told prosecutors it was just a normal judo session and he did not use inappropriate force. But the Chinese Taipei Judo Federation said Ho, despite reportedly teaching children for several years, is not licensed by the federation and doesn't possess any known qualifications as a coach.

Photo: Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) pays visit to the boy at hospital Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Taichung City government. Per

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Friday night's Professional Fighters League season debut featured major upsets in three of the evening's featured fights including former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis' decision loss to Clay Collard in the main event. Despite going just 6-8 in his last five years with the UFC, Pettis was a heavy favorite but got himself in trouble early failing to land a cartwheel kick in the first round which left him on his back taking punishment. The second round went even worse as he was dropped twice by punches. Though Pettis did manage to score a knockdown with a roundhouse kick in the final round, it was too little too late as he lost the unanimous decision.

In the co-main event two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte surprisingly lost a decision to UFC and Bellator alum Marcin Held. But arguably the biggest upset was suffered by two-time PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer, who came into his fight with Bubba Jenkins riding an 11 fight win streak but left on the losing end of a unanimous decision. All three losers still remain alive to make the playoffs in the PFL's season long format, though.

Full disclosure: This writer cried twice because of two moments in UFC 261.

At the time of this writing, the prognosis of Chris Weidman is not yet known. So, it is with full and total respect we continue here. His horrific injury was one moment and Rose Namajunas' amazing headkick knockout victory over the terrifying Zhang Weili to win back the belt was the other. To be clear – it is a full-grown man that cried we are talking about who is alright admitting that.

