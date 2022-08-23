Usyk Outboxes Joshua to Retain Heavyweight Title
Though one judge inexplicably scored the fight for Joshua, Usyk appeared to comfortably control most of the battle. When Joshua had his best round of the fight in the ninth landing hard punches that seemed to rock Usyk, the southpaw champion immediately came back strong in the 10th snapping Joshua's head back with straight lefts and blistering him with long combinations of punches at the end of the round.
Usyk, the sentimental favorite who spent several months serving with the Ukrainian military fighting against the Russian invasion, also picked up the Ring Magazine heavyweight title vacated by Tyson Fury, who said he's in retirement. But immediately following Usyk's win Saturday, Fury indicated he may be open to a showdown with the Ukrainian.
- Boxing Techniques That Bruce Lee Adapted Into Jeet Kune Do ... ›
- Pankration, Boxing and Wrestling: 3 Combat Sports From Ancient ... ›
- 4 Punches Perfected! Learn to Strike the Way Boxers Do, Part 1 ... ›