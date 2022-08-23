LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Usyk Outboxes Joshua to Retain Heavyweight Title
Creator: Mark Robinson | Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom BoxingCopyright: ©Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom
Oleksandr Usyk once again out-finessed and outworked Anthony Joshua to retain his portion of the heavyweight boxing championship by decision Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After having lifted the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Joshua in an upset last September, Usyk showed the first win was no fluke using his superior footwork and hand speed to move around his larger opponent all night while continually landing fast combinations.

Though one judge inexplicably scored the fight for Joshua, Usyk appeared to comfortably control most of the battle. When Joshua had his best round of the fight in the ninth landing hard punches that seemed to rock Usyk, the southpaw champion immediately came back strong in the 10th snapping Joshua's head back with straight lefts and blistering him with long combinations of punches at the end of the round.

Usyk, the sentimental favorite who spent several months serving with the Ukrainian military fighting against the Russian invasion, also picked up the Ring Magazine heavyweight title vacated by Tyson Fury, who said he's in retirement. But immediately following Usyk's win Saturday, Fury indicated he may be open to a showdown with the Ukrainian.

