Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta Collide In Trilogy Bout At ONE Revolution

one championship
Pacio and Saruta
ONE Championship Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio will be back inside the Circle on Friday, September 24, opposite rival Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta to finish their trilogy at ONE: Revolution.

The two talented strawweights met in 2019 in a pair of exhilarating matchups.

At ONE: Eternal Glory, Saruta dethroned Pacio in his first title defense by a narrow split decision. "The Ninja" stunned the Team Lakay star and quickly showed the depth and talent of the division with his performance.

However, three months later, Pacio would get redemption. In a rematch at ONE: Roots of Honor, "The Passion" reclaimed his gold with a fourth-round head kick after a competitive match.

Since taking back his belt, the Filipino star has defended his gold twice and stood as the division's brightest star. But Saruta has put in the work to get back in a position to be the top contender for his belt with back-to-back wins of his own.

In one of the most exciting divisions in mixed martial arts, Pacio and Saruta stand at the top. If the third meeting matches the excitement of the first two, fans will be in for a memorable evening. Strawweights bring lightning-quick speed and knockout power into the Circle, and it is a recipe for fireworks.

The collision course seemed inevitable, and now the exciting trilogy match between Team Lakay's World Champion and Japan's dynamic star is upon us at ONE: Revolution. A stacked card with three World Championship bouts lining the bill.

The series is tied, and by month's end, one strawweight will reign supreme and grab the most important series victory.

ONE: Revolution airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.

Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta | ONE Championship's Greatest Rivalries

We explore one of the greatest rivalries in ONE Championship history between reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and former ONE Strawweight ...
