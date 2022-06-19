Emmett Pulls Out Split Decision Win at UFC Fight Night

UFC
In a battle of contrasting strategies, Josh Emmett's explosiveness edged out Calvin Kattar's consistency to take the featherweight main event at UFC on ESPN 37 Saturday from Austin, Texas. While Kattar used his reach advantage to continually pump out long left jabs that busted up his opponent's face, Emmett fought in spurts, occasionally unleashing powerful punch combinations that had Kattar backpedaling.
Emmett's power may have given him the edge early on as he looked especially dangerous toward the end of each round when he'd suddenly leap forward to fire eye catching combinations right before the bell which may have left an impression on the judges. Kattar clearly controlled the last two rounds outworking Emmett as he pistoned out jabs then followed with occasional right hands and elbows. But apparently it wasn't enough as two of the three judges saw it for Emmett.
