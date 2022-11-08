Joseph Lasiri Plans To Make Rodtang 'Angry' At ONE on Prime Video 4
Lasiri began his ONE Championship career with several losses but showed himself well and displayed perseverance to rebound and make himself a contender. That champion’s heart is what allowed him to take the strawweight gold. The Italian-Moroccan is not concerned about the result. He merely wants to challenge himself against the best in the world.
“It is not about winning or losing. It’s to challenge myself. Now I come back to fight the top fighter in the flyweight division. I’m ready to challenge myself another time like I did before. I hope to get the win to show other people what one man can do,” Lasiri told ONE.
“When I face off with Rodtang, I will be proud of myself, for sure. And what I’m really looking forward to is going there to do my job and making it an opportunity to be an inspiration for my team, my family, and the people around me.”
Rodtang is known for his aggression and iron chin. For many, the way to beat the Thai superstar would be to turn it into a technical affair and pick shots to avoid a firefight with “The Iron Man.” However, Lasiri has other plans.
The reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion plans to mix it up with Rodtang and draw out the best bout possible.
“What is more comfortable? Fighting Rodtang [when he is moving] forward or fighting Rodtang technically? To me, I think it’s more comfortable to fight Rodtang if [he is going] forward. So, the game plan is to make Rodtang angry, and then he will come to me,” said Lasiri.
While Lasiri accepts the biggest and best challenges, he still wants the belt at the end of the night. Becoming a two-division World Champion with back-to-back upsets would help build a legend for the talented striker. And he wants to do it in the same fashion he won the gold earlier this year.
“My beautiful dream is when I fight Rodtang, it will be like Prajanchai. He goes back in the corner and he doesn’t come back to do the next round. This is my best dream, and I have seen it many times. That will be the best win for me,” said “The Hurricane.”
ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs live and free in the U.S. and Canada to all Amazon Prime subscribers. The event takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, November 18. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.