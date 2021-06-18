Fonseca, Wagner Crowned at World Judo Championships

Portugal's Jorge Fonseca showed an explosive brand of judo in claiming his second straight 100 kg gold medal at the World Judo Championships, Friday. Fonseca scored a half point on a throw in the finals against Serbia's Aleksandar Kukolj, then came back to score a full ippon a minute later with an inside trip. Kukolj entered the day needing to make it all the way to the finals to qualify for the Olympics. Though he had to settle for the silver medal here, he at least punched his ticket to the upcoming Tokyo Games.

In the women's half of the tournament, Germany's Anna-Maria Wagner needed to go to overtime to defeat defending champion Madeleine Malonga of France for the 78 kg title, scoring with an inside leg reap to claim the championship.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

2021 Compete Internationals Sport Karate Tournament Canceled

2021 Compete Internationals Sport Karate Tournament Canceled

Within 24 hours of the cancellation of the 2021 U.S. Capitol Classics, the 2021 Compete International Martial Arts Championship has also been canceled. The world class tournament is promoted by Mohamad and Amanda Jahanvash in Ontario, California and was the last NASKA event to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic in February of 2020. The promoters released the following statement to announce the cancellation on Thursday:

We regret to announce that we will not be holding Compete this year. Due to Covid restrictions we had to make the decision that in order to provide the highest quality experience for our competitors, officials and families, we will not hold Compete World Martial Arts Championships in 2021. Compete will be February 25, 26 & 27, 2022 at Ontario Convention Center and we hope to see you there. Thank you all for your support.

Judo Blog: The Nanka Police Judo Committee

Following the George Floyd tragedy last year upon viewing the video from the perspective of a seasoned judoka, it was obvious that Derek Chauvin had his knee place perfectly on Floyd's carotid artery. I knew instinctively that holding that position for a prolonged length of time would cause certain death. I thought to myself how all police need to be judo black belts just like in Japan. As judo is the perfect martial art for the police work from both a technical as well as philosophical perspective.

