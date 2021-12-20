LIST YOUR SCHOOL
PFL Fighter Jordan Young Dies

news
Jordan Young
Photo Courtesy PFL
Mixed martial artist Jordan Young, a veteran of the Bellator and Professional Fighters League promotions, has passed away at the age of 27. Young's death was first reported Saturday by his boxing coach, Derik Santos, and later confirmed via social media by the American Top Team gym, where Young trained, and the PFL. No cause of death has yet been released.

Young was a native of Urbandale, Iowa who had his first amateur MMA fight at the age of 16. He turned pro in 2014, eventually joining Bellator where he went 6-1. Moving to the PFL, Young lost his initial bout with the new promotion to Tom Lawlor in June but returned in October to score a 3rd round knockout of Omari Akhmedov in what would be his final fight. Overall, he compiled a 12-2 career mark.

