LIGHT WORK: Jones Submits Gane in Round 1 at UFC 285
Indisputably one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Jon “Bones” Jones has claimed the UFC Heavyweight Championship by submitting number one contender Ciryl Gane in the first round. After a three year hiatus, many wondered how Jones would look in his first heavyweight bout against such a formidable opponent. As it turns out, his only obstacles in the match were having to remove some supportive toe wrap while entering the octagon and suffering an early kick to the groin.
Once those speed bumps were out of the way, Jones secured an early takedown before any significant strikes were landed. His first guillotine attempt didn’t get under the chin. Jones abandoned the attempt, threw a few strikes, then locked in the choke until the Frenchman tapped out. By no means was it an easy feat, but Jones made it look like he could have done it in his sleep.
In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jones teased an upcoming matchup with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in what would be a clash of titans with iconic legacies on the line. The newly-crowned heavyweight champ ended his interview with a big smile while he let out a long bleat, symbolizing his status as the GOAT.
Megan Olivi spoke with Stipe Miocic shortly after the call out by Jones. Miocic, always a man of few words, said that he’ll be ready to face Jones in July. I think fight fans everywhere can agree… We. Can’t. Wait.