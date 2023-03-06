+
Jon Jones Makes History at UFC 285

mixed martial arts
After three full years away from the sport, Jon Jones returned Saturday night to cement his claim as the greatest mixed martial artist in history with a stunning first round submission of Ciryl Gane capturing the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

Coming in at a career heavy 248 lbs., Jones didn't have the washboard abs he showed during his days as light heavyweight champion but used the extra pounds to good effect to control Gane on the mat. Just a minute into the fight he slipped a jab from his opponent and got behind Gane easily dragging him down.

Gane got to the fence to momentarily stand up but Jones immediately brought him down again and began working for a guillotine choke. With Gane's back against the fence, Jones leaned those 248 lbs. on the back his neck to force the tap out just two minutes in making him the only man besides Randy Couture and Daniel Cormier to capture both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

The co-main event saw one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko missed a spinning kick in the fourth round allowing Alexa Grasso to take her back and her title via rear choke submission.

