UFC's Jon Jones Arrested in Las Vegas

Jon Jones
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested Friday morning in Las Vegas, just hours after his 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones, in town for the induction ceremony, was arrested by Las Vegas police and charged with domestic battery and felony injuring and tampering with a vehicle, though details remain unclear.

This is just the latest in a long line of legal problems for Jones, who gave up his light heavyweight title in 2020 to campaign for the heavyweight crown but has yet to fight in the division after various disputes with the UFC. He was arrested for DWI back in 2012, plead guilty to a hit and run charge involving a pregnant woman in 2015 and plead guilty to charges stemming from alleged street drag racing in 2016. In 2019 he plead no contest to charges of battery after being accused of slapping a waitress at strip club and in 2020 he was again arrested for DWI and the negligent use of a firearm. When asked about Jones latest arrest, UFC boss Dana White told reporters, "It's not even shocking anymore... This guy's got a lot of demons."

Mistakes Can Be Embarrassing

Karate mat

That a director of my city's opera company would call me seemed a little odd. There are probably some monkeys who know more about opera than I do. But the director was inviting me to lunch, so of course I went.

It turned out the company was producing a performance of Madame Butterfly, the Puccini opera that tells the story of a doomed love between a French military officer and a geisha in early 19th-century Japan. The opera has come under fire for its stereotyped, utterly fanciful depictions of Japanese culture. The local company was trying to anticipate such criticism, and the director asked me, since I serve on the board of some organizations related to Japanese culture, what I thought.
Develop Powerful and Ripped Abs Like Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee
A trained core is essential for MMA and all forms of martial arts and grappling. Bruce Lee's abdominal training is the best of both worlds. It produces a powerful explosive core and will chisel out your abs. Bruce always sought out the best exercises for strength and speed to make himself better. Over the years of training, Lee understood that all movement is generated from the center, the hips and the core. Your abdominals are the source of power to kick, punch, jump, and run. The spine also uses the core for stability.
The Placebo Effect in Everyday Life

Placebo Effect

The placebo effect is a psychological phenomenon which happens when we believe in the beneficial effect of things and objects that, realistically, do not have it. The influence of the placebo and the placebo effect is usually connected with medicine, but it can be found everywhere around us in our daily lives, e.g. if placebo didn't exist, neither would marketing.

A couple of these interesting facts will reveal the omnipresence of this intriguing phenomenon.

