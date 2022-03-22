LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Johnson Reacts To Highlights Of Rodtang Before ONE X

mixed martial arts
Mighty Mouse MMA
USA Today Sports
The 10th-anniversary of ONE Championship will be celebrated epically with an event to remember on Saturday, March 26, titled ONE X. And one of the marquee bouts features a special mixed rules superfight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The mixed rules bout will be four rounds in length, with each round being three minutes long. The first and third rounds will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, and the second and fourth rounds will be under the global mixed martial arts rule set.

It is an exciting challenge for two of the greatest flyweights to ever strap on the four-ounce gloves in their respective sports.

Johnson, who many believe is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, understands the tall task that awaits him in the bout’s first round against the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. “Mighty Mouse” has cited Rodtang’s power, saying he hits “like a truck.”

But if the match hits the second round, the grappler of the legend will be able to come into play.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has been one of many saying that either Rodtang will win by knockout in the first round or Johnson will take the match via submission in the second. Nobody is expecting this match to go the distance.

And that is why it is a can’t miss superfight between two of the biggest names ever to compete at flyweight.

Enjoy this video, courtesy of ONE, of Johnson watching Rodtang’s most insane highlights in ONE Super Series action before the two meet inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE X airs live on Saturday, March 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.

ONE X: Part II begins at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT.

ONE X: Grand Finale concludes the evening on pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

DJ Reacts To Rodtang's Most SAVAGE Moments 😂🔥😤

Watch as mixed martial arts great Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson reacts to Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon's craziest highlights in ONE ahead of t...
