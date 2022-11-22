Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins Join Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4
John Wick 4 (JW4) will see the return of familiar characters, Lawrence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston. This action-packed movie will also feature actors with serious martial arts skills, the most notable additions being Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins.
After the franchise's third installment opened to great success, JW4 was confirmed as the fourth installment. Originally, John Wick 3 and 4 were intended to be shot back-to-back, but due to covid-19 and Matrix Resurrection, JW4 was delayed. The latest film began shooting in the summer of 2021, in multiple countries. It’s said to continue where John Wick 3 left off.
In the trailer, you can see Wick (Keanu Reeves) training as he prepares to take on the highest authority of the underworld, the infamous High Table. The Bowery King shows up holding Wick’s iconic black-on-black ensemble. Upon being asked whether he is prepared for the task at hand, Wick replied, "Yeah." As usual, Wick dresses to impress, no matter who he's killing at the time. The John Wick franchise knows its fanbase very well. People who enjoy nonstop, fast-paced action with a simple storyline. The trailer by Lionsgate does a great job of appealing to its base by showing some of the action that can be expected.
There are several new high table members revealed in the trailer, which is one of the most exciting things to take away from it. Who doesn’t want to see John Wick go to war with Bill Skarsgard’s character Marquis and Donnie Yen’s character Caine? Bill Skarsgard, who played Penny Wise in the movie IT, appears to be one of the main antagonists of John Wick along with Asia Kate Dillon. Although having a part in the movie, there is no information on Scott Adkins’ character yet.
In the end, Wick may have to face Caine, played by Yen, a high-ranking member of the High Table. This is something I am very much looking forward to. We can expect more trailers as the film's release draws closer. With the release of more trailers, more information about the plot and characters will be explained.
Other than the latest trailer, no further details have been revealed about the plot of JW4. However, when you combine Donnie Yen's and Scott Adkins' martial arts prowess, this installment is bound to be a box office hit.
- 21 Best Martial Arts Movies From The 21st Century ›
- Director Chad Stahelski on John Wick: Chapter 3 ›
- Keanu Reeves Learns Judo and Jujitsu for His New Movie John Wick ›