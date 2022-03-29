LIST YOUR SCHOOL
John Wayne Parr Wins Fan Vote For Final ONE X $50,000 Performance Bonus

one championship
John Wayne Parr
cdn.asianmma.com / ONE Championship
John Wayne Parr’s legendary career came to a close inside the ONE Championship Circle on Saturday, March 26, at ONE X. But “The Gunslinger” still came away a big winner on Wednesday when it was announced the Aussie won the fan vote for the final $50,000 performance bonus.

Parr received 42% of the total votes per ONE.

“That is amazing,” exclaimed Parr.

“That’s so cool. Thank you so much, everybody. You don’t know how much it means. I think I just paid my house off.”

Parr’s retirement bout was set against Eduard Folayang. The two warriors fired heavy leather at one another for three rounds during the 10th-anniversary spectacular.

The Filipino got the better of the early exchanges with his thudding power. The wushu stylist threw a multitude of spinning attacks and kept Parr from getting into a rhythm during the contest. However, the Muay Thai legend came on strong in the final round.

In the final minute, wild exchanges ignited the fans inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. At the final bell, the two received a standing ovation before the decision came down.

Because of his resilient final performance, fans rewarded Parr for a lifetime of hard work with the performance bonus. The news was broken to Parr on a video call on Wednesday, and “The Gunslinger” became overcome with emotion at the news.

The Aussie rides off into the sunset with 99 victories and a little extra cash in his saddlebag, following one of the most extraordinary careers in the sport.

Words can’t not describe my happiness right now

John Wayne Parr Says Goodbye

After his epic clash with Filipino legend Eduard Folayang, Muay Thai icon John Wayne Parr shares his last words in the Circle at ONE X!#ONEX #ONEChampionship...
